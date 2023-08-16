Airedale & Wharfedale League: Collingham & Linton CC close in on Division One title

Round-up of the latest Airedale & Wharfedale League action. Picture: Jake Oakley

The table-toppers completed a 47-run success to secure a 15th win in 16 completed matches this term, pulling 57 points clear at the summit with just five rounds of fixtures left to play.

Jonathan Haslem’s men looked to be in some trouble having been dismissed for just 146 after winning the toss and electing to bat.

But they blew second-placed Otley away for only 99.

At the other end of the division, Bilton remain second from bottom of the pile following a heavy defeat at Burley-in-Wharfedale, who racked up a sizeable total of 297/3 in 48 overs.

Jamie Bryant (51) and Cameron Martin (45) batted nicely to keep the away side in the contest, but they were eventually bowled out on 184.

In Division Two, inconsistent Follifoot posted a hefty first-innings total of 319/9 at Bolton Villas, Pete Hardisty (68), James Keane (65) and captain Nick Robinson (50) all hitting half-centuries.

Hardisty then completed an excellent afternoon’s work by taking 4-40 to help get rid of Bolton for 227.

Fifth-placed Beckwithshaw were bowled out for 158 on the road at Adel, Hector Hamill making 42 and Miles Buller 40.

The home team then eased to 162/4 in response.

Fourth-placed Bardsey went down by 38 runs at home to Calverley St Wilfrids.

Henry Wainman and Amjad Minhas both bagged three scalps as the visitors were dismissed for 204.