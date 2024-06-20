Harrogate Strays Walking Football are Recruiting !

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Want to continue or re-start playing football, but at a slower pace, then look no further!

Harrogate Strays WFC was formed by a core of experienced walking footballers to play competitive football, but also to introduce players to this great game and to allow less competitive players to play at a level that suits them.

We welcome women players 0ver 40 and men over 50.

We currently have teams at over 60, over 65 and over 70, with our over 60s playing in the Northern Premier League (NPL) and all age groups entered into the WFA and WFLA National Cups.

We welcome friendly fixtures with teams within reasonable travelling distance of Harrogate.

We are affiliated to the Football Association (West Riding County FA) and the Walking Football Association (WFA) and we are England Accredited, demonstrating that we have policies and procedures in place to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all our players, coaches, referees and opponents.