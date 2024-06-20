Harrogate Strays Walking Football are Recruiting !
Harrogate Strays WFC was formed by a core of experienced walking footballers to play competitive football, but also to introduce players to this great game and to allow less competitive players to play at a level that suits them.
We welcome women players 0ver 40 and men over 50.
We currently have teams at over 60, over 65 and over 70, with our over 60s playing in the Northern Premier League (NPL) and all age groups entered into the WFA and WFLA National Cups.
We welcome friendly fixtures with teams within reasonable travelling distance of Harrogate.
We are affiliated to the Football Association (West Riding County FA) and the Walking Football Association (WFA) and we are England Accredited, demonstrating that we have policies and procedures in place to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all our players, coaches, referees and opponents.
Harrogate Strays run two sessions a week, Mondays at the Army Foundation College on a 3g surface (5:15pm to 6:15pm) and on a Wednesday at Rossett Sports Centre on 3g midi pitches (5:00pm to 6:00pm). So, do you fancy a go at Walking Football? Whether you want to play competitively, or just enjoy a social game, we can accommodate you. Men over 50, women over 40. All abilities welcome! Get in touch via strayswalkingfootball.com/latest-news or [email protected]
