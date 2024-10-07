Amazon

This could be the best value Shark deal in the big Amazon sale event

An iconic lightweight Shark vacuum cleaner labelled a ‘lifesaver’ by pet owners is half price in the new Amazon Big Deals Day sale.

The Amazon Big Deals Day sale takes place on 8 October and runs until midnight on 9 October. The retailer plans to cut the price of thousands of items and one of the biggest area of discounts will be on household items.

There are several vacuum cleaners on sale in the event but the best value deal is for a Shark Detect Pro Cordless vacuum cleaner priced at £210, which is nearly half price based on the original price of £400.

The Detect Pro Cordless vacuum is the big competitor for Dyson in the vacuum cleaner market and it is a lightweight vacuum that charges when it is placed on its base. Despite its lightweight design it specialises in cleaning up pet hair thanks to anti-wrap technology and uses dirt-sensing to detect stubborn dirt.

The vacuum cleaner also self-empties into the dock after every vacuum and uses anti-odor technology to keep it from smelling for up to 30 days, making it ideal for those with pets in their homes.

People who have bought the vacuum have lined up to praise it. One user said: “The Anti Hair Wrap technology is a lifesaver, especially for homes with pets. It prevents hair from tangling around the brush-roll, ensuring consistent performance.

“The 60-minute run-time is another plus. It allows for extended cleaning sessions without the need for frequent recharging.”

Another added: “The Shark Detect Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner has been a lifesaver for my elderly Nan, providing her with a lightweight and user-friendly cleaning solution tailored to her needs. Overall, it has proven to be an invaluable addition to my Nan’s household, simplifying the cleaning process and allowing her to maintain a tidy living space with ease.”

You can buy the Shark vacuum cleaner here. Shark is a mainstay of the Amazon deals days and is likely to be reduced again for Black Friday, which begins in the UK on 29 November this year. Shoppers who want to take advantage of the deals will need to be an Amazon Prime member. You can sign up to Amazon here.