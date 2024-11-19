"Making the switch for good!": Caffeine lovers are raving about this mushroom coffee

Shoppers are making the switch to mushroom coffee | London Nootropics

Adaptogenic coffee is all the rage for those after a caffeine hit without the jitters - and London Nootropics is at the forefront of the movement towards more health-conscious consumption.

London Nootropics is known for its ‘Flow’, ‘Zen’ and ‘Mojo’ coffees, and it aims to give all the benefits of regular coffee whilst minimising side-effects such as anxiety and a crash. The idea is to enhance mental clarity, focus and balance instead with its ingredients which include medicinal mushrooms.

The brand is a hit with coffee-lovers, who have given it rave reviews on Trustpilot - and it has a 4.8/5 rating.

One reviewer said last week: “I’m obsessed! Considering selling my coffee machine and making the switch for good!”

Another said: “The best mushroom coffee I have had so far. Really smooth and the hit from the caffeine and mushroom is very gentle in comparison to coffee that often gives me anxiety.”

The coffee brand is the brainchild of Shez and Zain, who appeared on BBC One’s Dragons’ Den in February 2022, and were successful in securing offers from two Dragons, Deborah Meaden and Sara Davies. The business now stocks its adaptogenic coffee blends in Harrods, Selfridges, Meta, as well as in luxury hotel brands around the world.

One fan of London Nootropics said: “I am delighted to have finally found a coffee I enjoy the taste of that does not give me heart palpitations. The beautiful presentation of the packaging and easy pre-measured sachets are spot on. I love the velvety taste of Flow, it still tastes like coffee although combined with Rhodiola and Lions Mane.”

And another added: “I have never been a coffee drinker, mainly for the insane reaction to caffeine. My friend who works in the health industry recommended I try Nootropics and I haven't looked back! The taste is decadent, and the adaptogens have worked a treat - giving me a steady flow of energy and calm - I'm converted! Side note: it's absolutely delicious with coconut milk too!”

If you want to give it a try, you can claim 20% off London Nootropics adaptogenic coffee with the code BF20, valid until November 30.