Just a few days remain to win this £2.5 million mansion for £10

The winner of Raffle House's Wiltshire dream will be decided soon - and there's an amazing special offer ahead of the draw

With six bedrooms, peaceful formal gardens, countryside views, and an interior to die for, the keys to this home will be handed over to one lucky winner in just over a week's time.

Raffle House's Wiltshire dream home is a £2.5 million country house in a rural corner of Wiltshire, once owned by King Henry VIII.

Surrounded by fields and close to the market town of Royal Wootton Bassett, the 5,166sq ft Thornhill Manor features nearly three acres of manicured gardens, large rooms including a study and playroom, and a cluster of outbuildings.

The Wiltshire dream house is the latest in a long line of huge houses being offered as prizes by Raffle House to lucky winners, who can choose to live in the home, rent it out for thousands of pounds per month, or sell it and become a millionaire.

And because the draw is getting nearer, Raffle House has announced a special offer, opening up entries for next month's dream house to anyone buying tickets to win the Wiltshire house.

This means you could be entering two house draws for the price of one, and the next house to launch is even more valuable, worth £2.8 million.

Raffle House hasn't said much about their new pad, but sale particulars indicate it's in an exclusive corner of Alveston, near Stratford-upon-Avon, it has five bedrooms, and it's fitted out in a very modern style.

Its open-plan living area features a huge family room and luxurious kitchen, with a separate utility room, snug, and gym.

It also has a light and airy dining room, which opens out onto a large garden with a courtyard for entertaining, and there's a double garage adjoining the house.

Upstairs there are five bedrooms, two of which are en-suite, and in total the house has nearly 5,000 square feet of space.

The Wiltshire house, meanwhile, features a large sitting room, a modern kitchen, drawing room, playroom, dining room, and a study with wood panelling.

On the first floor there are three large double bedrooms and a second small study, along with two huge family bathrooms.

Three further bedrooms and another large bathroom feature on the second floor, which is accessed by two separate staircases.

The fully-furnished house also has a useful cellar area, a double garage with adjoining shed, and a selection of outbuildings.

The landscaped gardens offer quiet courtyards and a walled area, along with a more formal lawn that opens out into the surrounding countryside.

The winner of either house, or the incredibly lucky winner of both, won't have to pay any taxes - all legal costs and stamp duty will be covered by Raffle House.

Ticket sales to win the Wiltshire house close on February 28, and we don't know when the special offer encompassing both houses will close.

To be in with a chance of winning either houses, or even both, you need to visit the Raffle House website and purchase some entries into the latest draw, which will support one of the company's partner charities.

The price of 15 entries is just £10, and you can buy more entries if you would like to. There is also the opportunity for a free postal entry. To find out more, click here.

The winners will be announced shortly after the Wiltshire house draw closes at the end of the month.