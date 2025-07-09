£259 for an EcoFlow River 2 Max is an unbelievable deal | Amazon

EcoFlow’s early Prime Day deals are live – and its powerful River 2 Max portable station is down to £259 from £449, while the larger Delta 3 Plus has £200 off too.

Off-grid power is becoming far easier to achieve now, thanks to the rapid development of portable power stations.

Whether you want to power a laptop, power tools, gardening equipment, or even an outdoor photo studio, they're becoming a valuable accessory for all kinds of professionals.

But even just people who enjoy a bit of time in the great outdoors are lapping them up, because they can power anything from e-bike chargers to fridges - and if you hook them up to solar and hope for sunshine, you can keep your camping gear going for days.

Hook it up to solar and you can run devices for days | EcoFlow

The trouble is, they tend to be a bit expensive. But one of the market leaders, EcoFlow has got some incredible deals on some of their best-selling models as part an early Prime Day Deal.

You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the discounts (sign up for a free trial here) but you can get some of EcoFlow's best products for nearly half price right now.

The one that really caught our eye is the River 2 Max. It's a previous-generation device now, but still has all the latest tech, and it's down to just £259 for a limited time - usually £449.

The Delta 3 Plus, which can be used as a home backup device, is also a bargain | Amazon

The River 2 Max can pump out 1,000 watts of power, running up to nine devices simultaneously, and it charges up quickly thanks to its LFP battery tech.

If you needed more power, and your pockets are deep enough, look at this deal on the Delta 3 Plus. It's usually £799, but you can get one for £599 at the moment.

These units are powerful enough to boil a kettle plenty of times over, so they'll last for days even without solar input. They're even handy for home backup, especially if you add the optional expansion batteries.

We don't know how long the stocks will last on these items, so it's worth looking through the deals while they're still available.

