News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

No waste and recycling collections across Harrogate this morning due to snowfall

Harrogate Borough Council has announced that their waste and recycling teams will not be collecting bins this morning.

By Lucy Chappell
1 hour ago - 1 min read

In a post on the Harrogate Borough Council Twitter page, it says: “Due to this morning's conditions, our waste and recycling crews aren't currently collecting.

“We are keeping a close eye on the weather and road conditions and will provide an update later in the day.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

IN PICTURES: Harrogate experiences first snowfall of the year with more to come as weather experts predict wintery blast

There will be no waste and recycling collections across Harrogate this morning due to the snow
There will be no waste and recycling collections across Harrogate this morning due to the snow
There will be no waste and recycling collections across Harrogate this morning due to the snow
Most Popular

The heavy snow has caused disruption across the Harrogate district this morning, including the closure of over 60 schools and a number of tourist attractions such as Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal in Ripon.

Click here for a full list of school closures.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Make sure you send in your snow pictures by emailing them to [email protected] or [email protected]

Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for Harrogate according to the Met Office as snow causes disruption across North Yorkshire

HarrogateHarrogate Borough CouncilTwitterNorth YorkshireMet OfficeRipon