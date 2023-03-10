No waste and recycling collections across Harrogate this morning due to snowfall

In a post on the Harrogate Borough Council Twitter page, it says: “Due to this morning's conditions, our waste and recycling crews aren't currently collecting.

“We are keeping a close eye on the weather and road conditions and will provide an update later in the day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be no waste and recycling collections across Harrogate this morning due to the snow

The heavy snow has caused disruption across the Harrogate district this morning, including the closure of over 60 schools and a number of tourist attractions such as Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal in Ripon.

Click here for a full list of school closures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad