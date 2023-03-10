No waste and recycling collections across Harrogate this morning due to snowfall
Harrogate Borough Council has announced that their waste and recycling teams will not be collecting bins this morning.
In a post on the Harrogate Borough Council Twitter page, it says: “Due to this morning's conditions, our waste and recycling crews aren't currently collecting.
“We are keeping a close eye on the weather and road conditions and will provide an update later in the day.”
IN PICTURES: Harrogate experiences first snowfall of the year with more to come as weather experts predict wintery blast
The heavy snow has caused disruption across the Harrogate district this morning, including the closure of over 60 schools and a number of tourist attractions such as Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal in Ripon.
Click here for a full list of school closures.
Make sure you send in your snow pictures by emailing them to [email protected] or [email protected]