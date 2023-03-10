An amber weather warning for heavy snow issued by the Met Office remains in place across the Harrogate district until midday today (March 10).

Some areas across the region have seen between 10 and 20cm of snow fall, with 30cm falling over high ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The heavy snow has caused disruption across Harrogate this morning, including over 60 schools that have been forced to close their doors.

The Harrogate district has woken up to a blanket of snow this morning, causing disruption across the region

Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for the rest of the day…

10AM

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Temperature – 0°

60 per cent chance of snow

11AM

Temperature – 0°

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

30 per cent chance of snow

12PM

Temperature – 1°

Zero percent chance of snow

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunshine but feeling like -3°

1PM

Temperature – 1°

Zero percent chance of snow

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunshine but feeling like -3°

2PM

Temperature – 2°

Zero percent chance of snow

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunshine but feeling like -2°

3PM

Temperature – 2°

Zero percent chance of snow

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunshine but feeling like -2°

4PM

Temperature – 2°

Zero percent chance of snow

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunshine but feeling like -1°

5PM

Temperature – 1°

Zero percent chance of snow

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunshine but feeling like -2°

6PM

Temperature – -1°

Zero percent chance of snow

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Temperature feeling like -4°

7PM

Temperature – -2°

Zero percent chance of snow

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Temperature feeling like -5°

8PM

Temperature – -2°

Zero percent chance of snow

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Temperature feeling like -5°

9PM

Temperature – -2°

Zero percent chance of snow

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Temperature feeling like -5°

10PM

Temperature – -3°

Zero percent chance of snow

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Temperature feeling like -6°

11PM

Temperature – -3°

Zero percent chance of snow

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Temperature feeling like -6°

To keep up-to-date with the latest weather forecast, visit https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/