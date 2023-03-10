Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for Harrogate according to the Met Office as snow causes disruption across North Yorkshire
The Harrogate district has woken up to a blanket of snow this morning, causing chaos and disruption across the region.
An amber weather warning for heavy snow issued by the Met Office remains in place across the Harrogate district until midday today (March 10).
Some areas across the region have seen between 10 and 20cm of snow fall, with 30cm falling over high ground.
The heavy snow has caused disruption across Harrogate this morning, including over 60 schools that have been forced to close their doors.
Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for the rest of the day…
10AM
Temperature – 0°
60 per cent chance of snow
11AM
Temperature – 0°
30 per cent chance of snow
12PM
Temperature – 1°
Zero percent chance of snow
Sunshine but feeling like -3°
1PM
Temperature – 1°
Zero percent chance of snow
Sunshine but feeling like -3°
2PM
Temperature – 2°
Zero percent chance of snow
Sunshine but feeling like -2°
3PM
Temperature – 2°
Zero percent chance of snow
Sunshine but feeling like -2°
4PM
Temperature – 2°
Zero percent chance of snow
Sunshine but feeling like -1°
5PM
Temperature – 1°
Zero percent chance of snow
Sunshine but feeling like -2°
6PM
Temperature – -1°
Zero percent chance of snow
Temperature feeling like -4°
7PM
Temperature – -2°
Zero percent chance of snow
Temperature feeling like -5°
8PM
Temperature – -2°
Zero percent chance of snow
Temperature feeling like -5°
9PM
Temperature – -2°
Zero percent chance of snow
Temperature feeling like -5°
10PM
Temperature – -3°
Zero percent chance of snow
Temperature feeling like -6°
11PM
Temperature – -3°
Zero percent chance of snow
Temperature feeling like -6°
To keep up-to-date with the latest weather forecast, visit https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/
