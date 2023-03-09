News you can trust since 1836
A dog enjoying playing in the snow in the Valley Gardens in Harrogate
IN PICTURES: Harrogate experiences first snowfall of the year with more to come as weather experts predict wintery blast

Our photographer has been out and about braving the cold and captured these pictures of Harrogate covered in a blanket of snow.

By Lucy Chappell
1 hour ago
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 4:21pm

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for heavy snow across Harrogate and is in place until midday tomorrow

It is likely that areas will see between 10 and 20cm of snow, with a chance of up to 30cm falling on high ground

Send in your snow pictures by emailing them to [email protected] or [email protected]

The Stray in Harrogate covered in a blanket of snow

Photo: Gerard Binks

People braving the cold and enjoying a morning walk through a snowy Stray in Harrogate

Photo: Gerard Binks

The crocuses on the Stray in full bloom covered in a sprinkling of snow

Photo: Gerard Binks

The Stray in Harrogate covered in a blanket of snow

Photo: Gerard Binks

