IN PICTURES: Harrogate experiences first snowfall of the year with more to come as weather experts predict wintery blast
Our photographer has been out and about braving the cold and captured these pictures of Harrogate covered in a blanket of snow.
By Lucy Chappell
1 hour ago
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 4:21pm
The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for heavy snow across Harrogate and is in place until midday tomorrow
It is likely that areas will see between 10 and 20cm of snow, with a chance of up to 30cm falling on high ground
