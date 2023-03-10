News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

These are the schools that are closed across the Harrogate district because of heavy snow

A number of schools across the Harrogate district have been forced to close their doors today after heavy snow hits the region.

By Lucy Chappell
3 hours ago - 2 min read
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 9:21am

Here is a list of the schools in Harrogate that are closed today (Friday, March 10)…

SECONDARY SCHOOLS

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Ashville College

A number of schools across the Harrogate district have been forced to close due to heavy snow
A number of schools across the Harrogate district have been forced to close due to heavy snow
A number of schools across the Harrogate district have been forced to close due to heavy snow
Most Popular

- Harrogate Grammar School

- Harrogate College

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Harrogate Grammar School

- Harrogate High School

- Harrogate Ladies’ College

- King James School

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Nidderdale High Community College

- Rossett School

- St Aidans Church of England High School

- St John Fishers Catholic High School

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

PRIMARY SCHOOLS

- Admiral Long Church of England Primary School

- All Saints Church of England Primary School

- Ashville Prep School

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Aspin Park Academy

- Belmont Grosvenor School

- Bilton Grange Community Primary School

- Birstwith Church of England Primary School

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Coppice Valley Primary School

- Dacre Braithwaite School

- Darley Primary School

- Follifoot Primary School

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Forest School

- Fountains Primary School

- Glasshouses Primary School

- Goldsborough Church of England Primary School

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Grewelthorpe Church of England Primary School

- Grove Road Community Primary School

- Hampsthwaite Primary School

- Hookstone Chase Primary School

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Kettlesing Felliscliffe Primary School

- Killinghall Church of England Primary School

- Kirkby Malzeard Primary School

- Meadowside School

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- New Park Primary School

- North Rigton Primary School

- North Stainley Primary School

- Oatlands Infant School

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Oatlands Junior School

- Pannal Primary School

- Richard Taylor Primary School

- Rossett Acre Primary School

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Saltergate School

- Scotton Lingerfield School

- Springwell Harrogate Academy

- St Cuthbert's Church of England Primary School

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Knaresborough St John's Church of England Primary School

- St Joseph's Catholic Primary School

- St Mary's Catholic School

- St Peter's Church of England Primary School

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Starbeck Primary Academy

- Summerbridge School

- Western Primary School

- Willow Tree Primary School

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This article will be updated when we receive more information of further closures

Let us know if your school is closed by emailing [email protected]

Primary schoolHarrogateCoppice Valley Primary SchoolPrimary Schools