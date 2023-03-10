These are the schools that are closed across the Harrogate district because of heavy snow
A number of schools across the Harrogate district have been forced to close their doors today after heavy snow hits the region.
Here is a list of the schools in Harrogate that are closed today (Friday, March 10)…
SECONDARY SCHOOLS
- Ashville College
- Harrogate Grammar School
- Harrogate College
- Harrogate Grammar School
- Harrogate High School
- Harrogate Ladies’ College
- King James School
- Nidderdale High Community College
- Rossett School
- St Aidans Church of England High School
- St John Fishers Catholic High School
PRIMARY SCHOOLS
- Admiral Long Church of England Primary School
- All Saints Church of England Primary School
- Ashville Prep School
- Aspin Park Academy
- Belmont Grosvenor School
- Bilton Grange Community Primary School
- Birstwith Church of England Primary School
- Coppice Valley Primary School
- Dacre Braithwaite School
- Darley Primary School
- Follifoot Primary School
- Forest School
- Fountains Primary School
- Glasshouses Primary School
- Goldsborough Church of England Primary School
- Grewelthorpe Church of England Primary School
- Grove Road Community Primary School
- Hampsthwaite Primary School
- Hookstone Chase Primary School
- Kettlesing Felliscliffe Primary School
- Killinghall Church of England Primary School
- Kirkby Malzeard Primary School
- Meadowside School
- New Park Primary School
- North Rigton Primary School
- North Stainley Primary School
- Oatlands Infant School
- Oatlands Junior School
- Pannal Primary School
- Richard Taylor Primary School
- Rossett Acre Primary School
- Saltergate School
- Scotton Lingerfield School
- Springwell Harrogate Academy
- St Cuthbert's Church of England Primary School
- Knaresborough St John's Church of England Primary School
- St Joseph's Catholic Primary School
- St Mary's Catholic School
- St Peter's Church of England Primary School
- Starbeck Primary Academy
- Summerbridge School
- Western Primary School
- Willow Tree Primary School
This article will be updated when we receive more information of further closures
Let us know if your school is closed by emailing [email protected]