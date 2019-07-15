This is when Harrogate's Station Parade will be closed again as major roadworks continue

Station Parade will once again close this evening as essential roadworks are carried out on one of Harrogate's main streets.

Travel 'chaos' in Harrogate town centre as Station Parade is closed off

Many commuters were caught out yesterday after resurfacing works left the road closed from 8am until midnight.

The bus station was also closed and temporary bus stops were set up on Cheltenham Parade.

The resurfacing works will continue until July 26, but from 7pm until midnight each day.

The bus station has now reopened and services are operating as normal.

New - Harrogate residents face dust, diversions and disruption

The taxi rank has been moved temporarily to James Street until July 16.

A North Yorkshire County Council spokesperson said: "We are making road improvements and resurfacing in Ripon and Harrogate district which improve important commuter routes.

"We received £13.7 million of funding from the Department of Transport. £1.6 Million will be spent between March and May to deliver improvements on some of the key commuter routes in the Harrogate district.

These stunning pictures of Harrogate through the ages are simply wonderful

"Road closures will be kept to a minimum, but may be required in some locations. Traffic management will be manually controlled at peak times, in the morning and afternoon, to ensure where possible traffic queues are kept to a minimum."