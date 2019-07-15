New - Harrogate residents face dust, diversions and disruption

A residential part of Harrogate which has been particularly badly hit by road works and road closures for the last six months is facing more problems.

As well as enduring a difficult situation thanks to building work at Kingsley Meadows by Barratt Homes and Kingsley Farm development by Stonebridge Homes since January, residents and motorists in the Bogs Lane, Kingsley Drive, Kingsley Road have also faced road closures as part of Yorkshire Water’s £3 millon project to increase the clean water capacity for the town.

Dust, diversions and disruption in the Kingsley area led to complaints from residents earlier in the year, some even claiming they were prisoners in their own homes at times.

The scheme involves laying a water pipe from Granby Road off Skipton Road to Forest Lane Head in Starbeck.

Other parts of town affected this year have included The Princes of Wales roundabout end of Otley Road, Leeds Road and York Place.

It had been thought that the final phase of the utility company's essential works, on the top end of Bogs Lane towards Forest Lane Head would end in July, as promised in the signs erected in early May.

But residents in the area have now received a new letter from Yorkshire Water revealing that the final phase of the work will hit Bogs Lane - again.

The statement says that the work had progressed well and that the Bogs Lane phase would be completted by the end of July.

In the meantime, Yorkshire Water's contract partners, Morrison Utility Services, are to start work on the final phase of the project on July 22.

The statement says this will continue until mid-September.

The area affected will be Forest Lane Head primarily but, intitially, it will mean three-way traffic lights in place 24 hours a day until mid-July.

During that period, Bogs Lane will remain closed to vehicular traffic at this major junction.

As a result, local signed diversions will be in place via Kingsley Road, whose residents have had this before in the last six months.

From mid-August to mid-September, the work will start moving along to Bilton Hall Lane.

That will mean a lane closure and two-way traffic lights in operation.

Yorkshire Water are warning residents that "during the project, there may be times when access to drives is restricted."

The normal working hours on the project will be 8am to 5pm seven days a week but there may be occasions when the work goes on later than this.

