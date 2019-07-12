These stunning pictures of Harrogate through the ages are simply wonderful
How great would it be if we could all take a step back in time and visit Harrogate during its glory era around the turn of the 20th century.
Well, despite not having a time machine, we can do the next best thing and show you these amazing images from the Getty picture archive which show our wonderful town in all its Victorian and post-Victorian glory... we hope you enjoy them.
1. Montpelier Parade
A scene at the start of the Motor Union Run From Leeds To Harrogate in 1905. (Picture: Hulton Archive/Getty Images)