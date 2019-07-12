These stunning pictures of Harrogate through the ages are simply wonderful

Well, despite not having a time machine, we can do the next best thing and show you these amazing images from the Getty picture archive which show our wonderful town in all its Victorian and post-Victorian glory... we hope you enjoy them.

1. Montpelier Parade A scene at the start of the Motor Union Run From Leeds To Harrogate in 1905. (Picture: Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

2. Jarrow Marchers The Jarrow Marchers reach Harrogate on their journey to London, carrying a 'Jarrow Crusade' banner in 1936. (Picture: Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

3. The Royal Baths The Royal Baths at Harrogate were a popular spa with sulphur and chalybeate springs, circa 1890. (Picture: Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

4. Station Square The station square in 1913 with the monument and gardens in Harrogate. (Picture: Alfred Hind Robinson/A H Robinson/Getty Images)

