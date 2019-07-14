Travel 'chaos' in Harrogate town centre as Station Parade is closed off

Harrogate residents have reported travel chaos across the town centre today, due to the closure of Station Parade.

Resurfacing work by North Yorkshire County Council from 8am until midnight has seen the busy stretch of road closed off, and the bus station has also been closed all day.

Temporary bus stops have been set up on Cheltenham Parade, and the taxi rank has also been moved temporarily to James Street, from today until July 16.

The Harrogate Bus Company said: "The resurfacing will mean that we won't be able to use the bus station, however we'll still be running our normal Sunday timetable, but we'll be using the surrounding streets instead of the bus station."

Although the bus station will remain closed for today only, the resurfacing works will continue until July 26, but from 7pm until midnight each day.

A North Yorkshire County Council spokesperson said: "We are making road improvements and resurfacing in Ripon and Harrogate district which improve important commuter routes.

"We received £13.7 million of funding from the Department of Transport. £1.6 Million will be spent between March and May to deliver improvements on some of the key commuter routes in the Harrogate district.

"Road closures will be kept to a minimum, but may be required in some locations. Traffic management will be manually controlled at peak times, in the morning and afternoon, to ensure where possible traffic queues are kept to a minimum."

