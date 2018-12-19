Ripon's fab pantomime is back: Here's a sneak peek

Ripon has so much to be proud of, and its thriving Charity Pantomime Group is a fantastic showcase of what the city is all about.

Their upcoming production of Aladdin boasts a hugely talented cast of Ripon performers who care passionately about giving back to the community. Once again, the panto will help to raise vital funds for Ripon charities, whilst entertaining masses of Ripon residents.

Full cast photo: The brilliant Ripon panto team.

The pantomime will run from January 25 to January 26, and from January 31 to February 2, at the group’s stunning new venue - Ripon Operatic Hall on Allhallowgate. The panto’s co-producers Cath Colman and Joanne Johnson said Aladdin promises to be full of Eastern promise and lots of laughter, and will be a great night out for all the family.

They said: “Our pantomime has something to please everyone. It is full of laughter, slapstick and upbeat modern songs which will have the audience clapping and joining in with the talented charity group from Ripon.”

Aladdin is played by new member Lily Worth who is the son of the panto’s flirty, over-worked dame Widow Twankey, played by veteran member Mike Hall. Widow Twankey is helped in the laundry by her other son Wishee Washee, played by Jake England.

Jake is well-known within theatre groups in the Ripon area. The royalty of the show is headed by the no-nonsense Emperor played by Mike Spurgeon, who is also the chair of the Ripon Charity Pantomime Group Committee.

The panto has a cast of very talented Ripon performers.

Then there is his enchanted and over-protected daughter Princess Mandarin, played by Bethany Johnson, who is stepping up to her first principal role, but has previously been in the chorus. Bethany has also choreographed all of the dances in the show.

The Princess is helped by her handmaiden and best friend So-Shy, played by Serena Bean. Then there is the formidable baddie Abanazar, played by Ryan Stocks, and PC Pong and PC Wong played by Joanne Johnson (co-producer), and Jane Taylor.

Abbie Goodwin brings magic and pizzazz in her role as the Spirit of the Ring. This is Abbie’s first principal role, but she has been part of the Senior Chorus for a number of years. New member Emma Lee plays the Genie of the Lamp. Tickets costing £8 for adults, and £6 for children and concessions, are on sale now at Stuff 4 Offices on Fishergate.