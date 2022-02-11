Ripon's Muddy Boots 10km race returns after two years

The route, which starts and ends at St Wilfrid’s Primary School in Ripon, took the 346 runners over an undulating and picturesque multi-terrain course that includes a mixture of road, footpaths and trails.

Runners were rewarded for their efforts with a Muddy Boots mug courtesy of their event sponsors ArkleBoyce and Solo Property Management, a Yorkshire Tea bag, Grandma Wild’s biscuits, a chocolate bar, and a banana.

The Fun Run was hugely popular with 83 runners taking part, where all finishers received a medal, bag of sweets and a banana.

The annual Muddy Boots 10km and Fun Run, a charity event organised by a dedicated group of parent volunteers on behalf of the St Wilfrid’s Association, returned last weekend

Thomas Hetherington crossed the line to claim first prize.

Age category prizes were also awarded alongside trophies to the fastest St Wilfrid’s boy and girl back home.

Yvonne Parkes, Race Director, said: “It’s great that we can host the Muddy Boots 10km and Fun Run again after a two year hiatus due to bad weather cancelling the 2020 race and a global pandemic preventing us from holding the event in 2021.

"Muddy Boots is a well-established feature of the local running calendar and a great community event that raises much needed funds to offer children who attend St Wilfrid’s Primary school a full range of activities, including extra-curricular opportunities.”

Race Results

Ladies:

1. Helen Cross (40:25) (York Knavesmire Harriers)

2. Nik Tarrega (43:35) (York Knavesmire Harries)

3. Stephanie Breckon (47:40) (Unaffiliated)

Men:

1. Jack Mudd-Bowes (39:17) (Unaffiliated)

2. Ted Leahy (39:48) (Ripon Runners)

3. Marc Ellis (40:20) (Quakers Running Club)

Mens Team Prize: Ripon Runners