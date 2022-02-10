Social Care: We take a look at the work of the dementia care team at Harrogate's Rainbow Care Group

An estimated 850,000 people are living with dementia across the United Kingdom and by 2040, the number of people with the condition is expected to double.

Dementia mainly affects people over 65 and the likelihood of developing the condition increases significantly with age.

The Rainbow Care Group was founded in 2019 and comprises Rainbow Homecare and Rainbow Daycare, previously known to many as Over The Rainbow Care, with the service becoming extremely valuable in the district for people living with dementia and those that care for them.

The Rainbow Care Group provides help and support for those across the Harrogate district who are living with the dementia

Their latest Daycare centre opened in Harrogate back in September and promotes independence, social interaction and activity, cognitive stimulation and friendship, all delivered in a safe environment with full care support for those who need it.

Becky Elliot is the Day Services Manager at the Rainbow Care Group and she has been working for the organisation since June 2021.

She believes that The Rainbow Care Group is vital to the community and offers an important safe place for those who are living with dementia.

“I feel very privileged to be working for The Rainbow Care Group as everyday I get to come to work and see the smiles on the clients faces when they are engaging in an activity that they enjoy and this makes my day feel very special and worth while,” she said.

“I have always enjoyed caring and helping others especially through activities that are meaningful and person centred to individuals.

“Working in care to help clients to engage in activities that they enjoy and to help them feel better, it felt like the perfect role for me as it combined what was important to me and promoted my values within the work setting.

“Dementia has always been important to me, having seen a loved family member experience it.

Becky Elliot, Day Services Manager, believes that The Rainbow Care Group is vital to the community and offers an important safe place for those who are living with dementia

“I always wanted to return to working in this area to support others, how my family member was supported also.”

The bespoke purpose built centre, located on Knaresborough Road, offers facilities including a country home style kitchen, tap room, Blackpool Tower style dance floor and a home away from home lounge.

Offering a wide range of activities including painting, quizzes, sing alongs and day trips, the facility is staffed with fully qualified support workers who are trained in first aid, moving and handling, dementia awareness, and the safeguarding of vulnerable adults, ensuring that those who attend are in safe hands and well looked after.

Becky added: “Our Day Clubs cater for between ten and 16 people, depending on the facility, from 10am until 4pm and provide a full day of activities for clients.

“There are a number of locations across the district, including Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon and Wetherby which offer the service.

“We provide refreshments and snacks throughout the day, including lunch and the day is an opportunity for some often much-needed respite for carers.”

The social care sector is undergoing a tough time following the Covid-19 pandemic as it tackles a critical shortfall in workers and a major challenge to attract and retain staff.

The Rainbow Care Group is currently offering a number of job opportunities for those looking to make a difference to someone's life.

Job roles include Day Care Club Supervisor, Care Assistant, Dementia Support Worker and many more positions that could be perfect for someone looking to care and support families living with dementia.

Becky added: “Anyone who is interested in working for us, the advice I would give would be that if you want to come to work and help people engage in activities that are meaningful those individuals then this is the job for you.

“We look at the individual and not the diagnosis to make the day special for them.”

Those who work for the organisation are extremely proud of the care that they deliver and have a unique and thorough recruitment process, ensuring that they only provide carers who share their core values and look after others as they would their own family members.

If you have a real passion and commitment for making a difference to the lives of people living with dementia,the team at The Rainbow Care Group would love to hear from anyone who is wanting to join their workforce.