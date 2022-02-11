Knaresborough care home residents enjoy Valentine's themed live virtual cooking demonstration

Courtesy of chef Alex Connell from Vegetarian for Life, Alex created some Valentine’s Day-inspired vegetarian desserts in a live, interactive cookery demo.

Much to residents’ delight, head chef Paul Drinkel had prepared the same recipes so that residents could try all the delicious desserts.

First, residents sampled a wonderful sticky toffee pudding which was absolutely heavenly and then they tried Alex’s hazelnut truffles which were a huge hit.

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, staff and residents at Barchester’s Thistle Hill Care Centre in Knaresborough were treated to an interactive virtual cookery demonstration

They were then finally treated to Alex’s Chocolate Orange Cake which everyone adored and all in all, the afternoon was an absolute triumph.

Alex said: “It was an absolute pleasure to be able to prepare these desserts for the Barchester residents for Valentine’s Day and even more so because they got to taste them, despite me not being able to be there in person.

"Thanks to all the chefs in Barchester homes across the country who supported me to deliver this really lovely activity.”

Lucy Tomlinson, Resident Experience Manager for Barchester Healthcare, said: “We are excited to work with our amazing partners like Vegetarian for Life to bring a wide range of fantastic experiences into our homes for all to enjoy.

"It was lovely to see the residents all enjoying the delicious Valentine’s Day recipes.

“Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active and socially connected, providing a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities."

Mandy Scott, General Manager at Barchester’s Thistle Hill Care Centre, added: “Our residents love sweet treats so all of Alex’s recipes went down a storm here.

"This was a virtual cookery demonstration with a real difference and it was brilliant that our residents were able to taste the recipes as they were being prepared.