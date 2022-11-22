Harrogate’s Strutting for Cancer fashion show raises record-breaking £10,000 for charity
The ‘Strutting for Cancer’ fashion show returned to the West Park Hotel earlier this month and raised over £10,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.
This year’s record-breaking event saw more funds raised from ticket sales, the charity auction and the raffle than ever before.
Launched by local fundraiser Jean Williams back in 2016, the popular fundraising event saw people who have been affected by cancer joining professional models on the catwalk.
Together, they showcased the latest collections from sponsors including local fashion businesses Sheer Bliss Lingerie, Smithers, Prey Four, Georgies and Aurélie, as well as high street retailer M&S.
Jean said: “It was fantastic to see the show back to Harrogate post-pandemic and a real celebration of bringing people together to enjoy life and make a positive contribution.”
Jean, who lives in Harrogate, had breast cancer 25 years ago and she and her husband, Alan, have been fundraising for cancer charities ever since, raising a total of over £100,000 between them.
She added: "We are really proud that the event has raised a further £10,000 plus for this amazing charity.
“Thanks as ever to our loyal supporters as well as to the West Park Hotel and our generous sponsors for helping to make this such a great event.”