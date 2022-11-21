Take a look at these 12 new properties in Harrogate that have been added to the market this week

News you can trust since 1836
We take a look at 12 new properties in Harrogate that have been added to the market this week

There are some really lovely and stunning properties currently for sale in Harrogate at the moment and we take a look at some of the new ones that have entered the market this week, from November 21.

By Lucy Chappell
35 minutes ago

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

1. Wheatlands Road, Harrogate

This seven bedroom and five bathroom detached house is for sale with Furnell Residential for £1,895,000

Photo: Zoopla

2. Addison Villas, Killinghall, Harrogate

This four bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £447,500

Photo: Zoopla

3. Provincial Works, The Avenue, Harrogate

This three bedroom and one bathroom end terrace house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £325,000

Photo: Zoopla

4. Heather Way, Harrogate

This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Myrings for £475,000

Photo: Zoopla

