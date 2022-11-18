News you can trust since 1836
Belmont Grosvenor School

School Starters 2022: 20 pictures from primary schools across the Harrogate district

It's that time of year again - we take a look at the children across the Harrogate district who have started their school journey.

By Lucy Chappell
2 hours ago
Updated 18th Nov 2022, 1:50pm

Don’t miss our school starters photo special in next weeks edition (Thursday, November 24) of the Harrogate Advertiser series featuring youngsters at primary schools in Harrogate, Nidderdale, Knaresborough, Ripon and Wetherby.

1. Harrogate School Starters 2022

Admiral Long Church of England Primary School

Photo: Admiral Long Church of England Primary School

2. Harrogate School Starters 2022

Bilton Grange Primary School

Photo: Bilton Grange Primary School

3. Harrogate School Starters 2022

Birstwith Church of England Primary School

Photo: Birstwith Church of England Primary School

4. Harrogate School Starters 2022

Brackenfield School

Photo: Brackenfield School

