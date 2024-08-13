Famous artist on Sky TV to return to Harrogate with new exhibition at RedHouse
Currently appearing in our TV screens on Sky Arts in his own show Painting Birds with Jim and Nancy Moir, the popular figure’s artwork is returning to RedHouse Gallery after the runaway success of his first exhibition in Harrogate last year.
Described as “The Warhol of bird painting” by Jonathan Jones of The Guardian, Moir was born in Leeds in 1959 and first came to prominence as the hugely successful comedian, actor and musician Vic Reeves.
Moir’s enduring fascination and wonder at nature is expressed through his unique depictions of peregrine falcons, lapwings, curlews, even elevating the pigeon to iconic status.
The artist said: “I’m a big wildlife fan. "I loved bird watching as a kid and I could probably tell you what any bird was, to this day. It’s really important.”
Called Birdland, this exclusive collection coming to Harrogate will include 50 new paintings celebrating the artist’s favourite - and most recognisable subject.
The work has already impressed naturalist and TV presenter Chris Packham, who said: “Jim doesn’t just see birds, he looks at them, so intensely that he understands them. Not just anatomically or behaviourally - he knows how they feel.”
All artworks, two of which have been showcased in the Sky Arts series, will be available to view and purchase
Jim Moir: Birdland – September 12-28, 2024, RedHouse Originals Gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.
