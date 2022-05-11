Ex Nidderdale pupil is shortlisted for national awards

A young artist from Nidderdale has been nominated for a national award after raising £20,000 for disabled children across the world.

Former Nidderdale High pupil James Owen Thomas, 21, is an environmental artist who turns unwanted material into something creative and unique.

And after producing art that raised £20,000 for The Caudwell Children’s Charity as part of their 20th anniversary, James has been nominated for a National Diversity Award.

He has been shortlisted in the Positive Role Model Award for Disability category.

James first made his reputation aged 14 when he started picking up discarded scratch cards and turning them into colourful artworks.

The awards state: “His artwork has been called “truly inspiring and thought provoking” and people have described him as “an artist with a different vision and innovative way of working”.

“James is also a Tree Council Ambassador who then became a COP26 One Step Greener Ambassador in 2021 when he received an invitation to Downing Street and to COP26 Glasgow.

“A letter from the Prime Minister recognises James’ artwork in relation to COP26 and to all the fundraising James has done through his artwork, including recently raising £20,000 for the Caudwell Children’s Charity.

“With a diagnosis of autism at the age of three years, pictures have always played an important part in James’ life as a means of communication and expression.”