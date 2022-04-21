CHARITY OF THE WEEK: We take a look at the fantastic work carried out by Horticap in Harrogate

Horticap is an independent, registered charity providing adults with learning and other disabilities training in horticulture, crafts and rural skills.

Through structured training using professionally qualified staff, the charity helps students extend their knowledge and skills in a supportive and friendly working environment, not only developing their practical skills, but also developing their social and communication abilities.

Their aim is to improve the life skills of these students to enhance their quality of life and in doing so, integrate them more fully into the community in which they live.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horticap provides support for adults with disabilities and helps develop their social and communication skills

Alan Titchmarsh, gardener, broadcaster and TV presenter, is a patron of Horticap and says that the spirit and enterprise of the charity never ceases to amaze him.

He said: “I am very proud to be their patron and I urge everyone who knows the therapeutic qualities of gardening to support the sterling work that they do.

“Using gardening as a means of enriching lives is something I have valued all my life; Horticap is living proof that it can transform lives.”

Like many organisations, the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic meant that they had to change their way of working.

Horticap provides support for adults with disabilities and helps develop their social and communication skills

Their students were unable to go to the nurseries for their training and they had to work hard to keep in touch remotely due to restrictions.

Since their return to the site, the students have adapted to the new regulations that have been put in place to ensure that everyone is kept safe.

Ian Bradbury, General Manager of Horticap, said: “The last two years have been hard for us all and they were particularly challenging for our students.

Horticap provides support for adults with disabilities and helps develop their social and communication skills

“We are very fortunate to have a fantastic, dedicated community of supporters and throughout the pandemic, they did not let us down.

“Thanks to their commitment to supporting Horticap, we have been able to continue to do the work that we do.

“Now is a time to look forward and plan for the future and we look forward to welcoming the public to our brand new café, learning to live with our ‘new normal’ and continue to provide vital support for our students.”

Whilst during the pandemic things were quieter at Horticap, work never stopped on site and as a result of an incredible legacy left by Peter Hopkins, a previous student, there is a new gift shop and tea room in a fantastic new building - [email protected]

Horticap provides support for adults with disabilities and helps develop their social and communication skills

Ian added: “We are absolutely over the moon to have been shortlisted for the 2021 Harrogate Hospitality & Tourism Awards in the Newcomer of the Year and Best Achievement of the Year categories.

“Our team has worked so hard to create a welcoming cafe and providing top quality service, but the main priority is the benefit that it brings to our students.”

Michael has been at Horticap since 1990 and gets involved in all the various jobs around the site and enjoys sharing his knowledge and experience with newer students.

During Covid, he missed being with his friends through the week and is very pleased to be back doing what he loves.

He said: “It has been good coming back to Horticap as I have missed the wood splitting in the workshop, so it’s good to be back doing it as I have missed working with Tom because he’s my favourite instructor.”

Unfortunately, Horticap haven’t been able to welcome back their volunteers yet following the Covid pandemic, who help to support students in horticultural activities but if you are interested in becoming a volunteer, they are always happy to have a chat about future opportunities.

If you would like further information, email [email protected] or call 01423522876.

Horticap is a charitable organisation which depends on sponsors and friends to enable it to keep helping adult students with learning and other disabilities across Harrogate.

There are a number of ways that you can help support them including buying plants from their nursery, joining the local lotto, organising a fundraising event, or simply making a donation to their Just Giving page.

For more information about Horticap, visit https://www.horticap.org/