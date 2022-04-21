Charity football match raises over £13,000 for Teenage Cancer Trust in memory of Harrogate man

Jack Newton was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer just before Christmas and sadly passed away on January 9, just shortly after his first round of chemotherapy.

Jack’s friends and family decided to organise and host a charity fundraising match at Harrogate Railway’s Station View Stadium to help raise money in his name for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

The local community pulled together and over 700 people attended the day which saw a Harrogate XI team take on a Rest of the World XI.

Charity football match held in memory of 23-year-old Jack Newton has helped raised thousands for the Teenage Cancer Trust

The matched finished 3-0 with a Harrogate XI crowned worthy winners, in a day that was enjoyed by all whilst also raising money for a worthy cause and remembering Jack.

Bailey Parkyn, one of the organisers of the event, met Jack at 12-years-old when they played football together.

He said: “Turning Jack’s passing into a celebration of his life was very important to myself and his family and it was incredible to see how close it brought people and how many memories we’ve all got to share, memories both new and old.

“You could feel Jack’s energy throughout the whole day and I am glad this was something we could all sense, a real feeling that Jack was there with us all from start to finish, in the dressing rooms, on the pitch, in the clubhouse, everywhere.

“On behalf of Jack’s family, I just want to say a massive thank you to everybody who contributed towards making this day a success.

“The generosity shown by the local community and the businesses involved has truly restored my faith in humanity.

“All the hours of planning were worth it to see how happy everyone was throughout the day.

