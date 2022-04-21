Harrogate's Belmont Grosvenor School invites pre-schoolers to the launch of their new Forest School Stay and Play sessions

The independent school in Birstwith is opening its grounds for the first of a series of Forest School Stay and Play sessions for three and four-year-olds across the area.

Taking place on Friday, April 29 between 9.30am and 10.30am, parents are invited to bring their youngsters, enjoy refreshments in the outdoor classroom and see the benefits of outdoor learning on their child’s mental health and wellbeing.

Forest School lessons encourage team-work, help boost a child’s confidence and self-esteem as well as communication skills and have a positive impact on mental well-being.

Belmont Grosvenor is inviting pre-schoolers from across the Harrogate district into their 20-acre grounds for an exciting new Forest School event

During the first Belmont Grosvenor School Play and Stay session next week, Forest School co-ordinator Nick Wield will teach children the safety lessons around the campfire before organising a fun-filled and educational outdoor activity including den building, scavenger hunting and a campfire.

Mr Wield: “We are lucky at Belmont Grosvenor School to be set in 20-acres of magical grounds and all our children, from those in pre-reception to year six, enjoy Forest School.

"Many schools in the area run occasional Forest School sessions for their pupils, but we are unusual at Belmont Grosvenor in that these are weekly, timetabled lessons.

“Our children benefit greatly from these lessons, not only their physical wellbeing by being outside in the fresh air, but their mental well-being.

"We see our children’s confidence growing, their problem-solving skills developing and these lessons can spark a child’s lifelong relationship with nature and the outdoors."

The free Forest School Stay and Play session will run from 9.30am till 10.30am on Friday, April 29 at Belmont Grosvenor School in Birstwith.

Refreshments will be served to parents in the outdoor classroom while children enjoy the Forest School fun.