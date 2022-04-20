Majority of families across Harrogate district secure first primary school choice

Of all the families in the county who requested a primary school place for their child from September 2022, just under 99 per cent (98.87 per cent) received an offer from one of their top three preferences of school.

Stuart Carlton, Corporate Director of Children and Young People’s Services, said: “We are pleased that so many families continue to gain their choice of school.

"This percentage remains consistently high, and this year’s figures see an increase of more than one per cent from last year on the number securing their first choice.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

96 per cent of families of primary age children in North Yorkshire have secured their first choice of school for their child

“As a local authority, we work hard with all schools in North Yorkshire to make sure they deliver the highest standards of education.

"This means that families who are not given first preferences can still send their children to good schools.

“We wish all children who start primary school in September all the best and hope they enjoy a happy and exciting start in their new schools.”

For more information about school admissions, including the appeal process, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/school-admissions