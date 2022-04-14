CHARITY OF THE WEEK: We take a look at the crucial work carried out by Harrogate's Carers' Resource

Carers’ Resource has been at the heart of the Harrogate community since the charity was founded in 1995, providing free information, support and advice to unpaid carers.

One person in eight is thought to be an unpaid carer – defined as anyone who cares, unpaid, for a friend or family member who due to illness, frailty, disability, mental health issues or an addiction, cannot cope without their care and support.

Carers’ Resource provides a huge range of support for carers, including help applying for benefits, guidance through the health and social care systems and advice on carers assessments.

Carers' Resource provide much-needed support to those across the district providing care for a loved one

The charity also focuses on tackling isolation and improving carers’ wellbeing by offering a range of activities, coffee mornings, lunch clubs, trips, and various classes.

Youth clubs, activities and days out are also provided for young carers, aged seven to 18, who are helping to look after a loved one themselves.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Carers’ Resource focused on new ways of working to ensure that all carers still received the support they needed, through phone calls, online support sessions and doorstep deliveries.

Carers were given extra support and equipment to enable them to access online services, and young carers enjoyed imaginative online craft and baking sessions.

Chris Whiley, Chief Executive of Carers’ Resource, said: “Our staff have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic; they have been a lifeline for people when they really needed us.

“Often, during lockdown, carers told us that we were the only service that was still available to them.

The charity has continued to evolve and grow, and has just moved its Harrogate base from North Park Road into more modern premises in Grove Park Court.

It also supports carers in Bradford and Craven districts, and from July will provide a full range of services in Selby.

Chris added: “We are looking forward to a bright future in Harrogate with our new base and we continue to listen to carers and develop services according to their needs.

“Already this year we have launched a new ‘Men Care Too’ project, offering activities and groups specifically tailored for male carers.

“We have also launched a counselling service for carers, as we recognised the need for more intensive emotional support was needed.

“We are determined to reach out to more carers as we know there are many people out there who are caring for a loved one, but may not realise they are ‘a carer’, and that they have rights, and that support is available for them.”

Volunteers play a key role at Carers’ Resource, with a wide range of opportunities available for everyone.

The charity’s ‘Carers’ Time Off’ service gives carers a break, by providing volunteers who will sit with the cared-for person for a couple of hours, or take them out for a walk or a drive.

Volunteers also help to run groups and activities, while others choose to help out in the charity’s offices.

Chris said: “Volunteers are a crucial part of our organisation, as they help us in our ambition to support as many unpaid carers and their families as we can.

“We know people volunteer for a variety of reasons and we are keen to make sure it is a really positive and fulfilling experience.”

Fundraising has been challenging for many local charities in recent years and Carers’ Resource is no exception.

Without the help and support of the general public, Carers’ Resource would not be able to go the extra mile for the carers and other vulnerable people they work with.

Chris explained: “Local people and organisations have been very generous over the years, however with the pandemic, the cost of living crisis, and the war in Ukraine, we know it is a difficult time.

“We are always very grateful to anyone who can offer donations, grants, sponsorship, or time; we are a charity, and without fundraising income, we would be far more limited in what we can offer to carers.”