Harrogate Spring Flower Show set to return to the Great Yorkshire Showground this April

Designers from across the country will be creating a flash of fantastic floral inspiration to illustrate the benefits of bringing plants and flowers into our lives this season.

This year, a packed programme of live entertainment includes talks and demonstrations across four stages.

Celebrating the physical and psychological benefits of gardening which many have discovered, or perhaps rediscovered, during the pandemic, the show welcomes ‘Grow Your Home’, a spectacular floral installation created by floral stylists from Leeds based Leafy Couture.

The display, featuring hundreds of blooms around a central courtyard setting, offers visitors a glimpse of the joys which flowers can bring.

New for 2022, The Human Gardener is a series of fun and engaging sofa conversations with the people behind the plants, from bee inspectors to fungi fanatics.

Nick Smith, Show Director, said: “After a difficult time for many of us, this year’s Spring Show concentrates entirely on the positives which plants and landscapes can bring to us all.

“Gardening is the great leveller - from sweeping lawns to a simple window box, we can all benefit from the life-affirming pleasure which plants and flowers can make to our own personal space.”

Over on the Gardener’s Kitchen stage, TV cook and chef consultant Stephanie Moon create mouth-watering dishes from vegetable patch produce, with the help of grow-your-own guru Martin Walker.

Meanwhile, the GROW! Live team provide answers to those awkward gardening questions, whilst the CREATE! Floral stage hosts celebrity floral designer Jonathan Moseley, inspiring audiences with practical and fun ways on bringing the garden into your home.

Thousands of high-quality garden products, unique handmade crafts, gifts and specialist foods all add to a truly great day out for all garden lovers.

Pre-booked tickets with a £3 saving on gate prices are available online until midnight on Wednesday, April 20.

Saturday tickets are £20.50 online and £23.50 on the gate.

Sunday tickets are £18 online and £21 on the gate.

Under 16s are free when accompanied by an adult.