Tributes paid to retired cardiologist who worked at Harrogate District Hospital for almost forty years

The devoted family man, who died on Friday, April 1, leaves behind wife Lynn, children Hugh, Philip, Samantha, Nicola and Tristan and grandson, Hugh.

Born in 1943, Dr Larkin grew up in Glasgow, joining the navy at 16 years old and travelled the world for eight years before studying Medicine at the University of Glasgow.

On graduation in 1974 Dr Larkin became a Resident at the Glasgow Royal Infirmary before working at the Western Infirmary and Sydney’s North Shore Hospital.

Dr Larkin joined the cardiology department at Harrogate District Hospital in 1983, working through the Covid-19 pandemic and retiring in January 2021.

Dr Jacqueline Andrews, Executive Medical Director at Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust (HDFT), said: “Dr Larkin was one of our longest serving Consultants, joining HDFT in 1983 and working with us during the COVID pandemic when he returned to support his colleagues and patients at a time of great need.

"He was a kind, caring and talented doctor who was highly respected by colleagues and patients, and he will be greatly missed.

"Our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this very sad time.”

Dr Larkin was a dedicated doctor, described by colleagues and patients as knowledgeable, patient-centric and a true gentleman.

He loved teaching and mentoring the future generation of medical professionals, earning him a longstanding contribution to Undergraduate Education Award from the University of Leeds in 2019.

Emma Edgar, Clinical Director Long Term and Unscheduled Care at HDFT, said: “The whole of our cardiology team is so sad. Dr Larkin was a steady presence with us for so many years, always calm, kind and a wonderful holistic doctor to so many people.”

Dr David Earl, Deputy Medical Director at HDFT, said: “Hugh was a gentle and kind man and wonderful teacher, who was respected as a colleague and friend, and most importantly by the population of Harrogate itself.”

Sammy Lambert, Business Development, Charity and Volunteer Manager at HDFT said: “Hugh was an amazing person and highly thought of by so many people.

"He saved so many lives – including my own father.

"His passing is such a sad loss, but his legacy will live on not only with the funds raised in his memory, but also through the difference he made to so many people’s lives.”

The Larkin Family said: “Hugh was a cherished husband and loving father; he was a family man in the truest sense of the word and was happiest when surrounded by his wife and children.

"As a family, we knew how much his work meant to him and we were incredibly proud of everything he did as a doctor.

"We hope his legacy in cardiology, as well as the positive impact he had on the lives of the people of Harrogate, lives on.”

Dr Larkin’s funeral will take place on Tuesday, April 19 at 12pm at Our Lady Immaculate and St Robert’s Catholic Church in Harrogate.