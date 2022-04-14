Police appeal after burglars steal air rifles and vintage pistol from Ripon shop

The incident happened between 4pm on Thursday, January 13 and 9am Friday, January 14 2022 when thieves broke through one of the front door panels of ‘All Kinds of Everything’ on Duck Hill in Ripon.

They entered the premises and stole a number of small second hand items including two air rifles and one vintage pistol.

North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public’s assistance to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Ripon where two air rifles and a vintage pistol were stolen

In particular they are appealing for information about the vintage weapons seen in the pictures, one particularly distinctive rifle with the wording WALKER across the centre.

If you anyone has any information regarding the weapons or have seen or been offered similar items for sale, contact North Yorkshire Police.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask to speak to Deborah Utley.

You can also email [email protected]

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.