CHARITY OF THE WEEK: We take a look at the brilliant work carried out by Harrogate Neighbours

Harrogate Neighbours Housing Association is a not-for-profit organisation, providing affordable quality care services for elderly people across the Harrogate community.

Everyday hundreds of elderly people across the region feel lonely and isolated and the charity’s purpose is to help as many of these people as possible to live happy, comfortable lives with the respect and dignity that they deserve.

Their services are tailored to individual needs, from delivering freshly prepared hot meals every day, to providing round-the-clock care in their residential homes at The Cuttings and Heath Lodge.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate Neighbours Housing Association is a not-for-profit organisation, providing affordable quality care services for elderly people across the Harrogate community

Their dedicated team work tirelessly to ensure that they deliver quality care services and excellent value.

Sue Cawthray is the Chief Executive of Harrogate Neighbours and has been working within the elderly sector for over 25 years and has led the organisation since 2005.

She says that despite the struggles of the Covid-19 pandemic, the charity have found a number of ways to be resilient in the way that they provide and deliver their services.

Harrogate Neighbours Housing Association is a not-for-profit organisation, providing affordable quality care services for elderly people across the Harrogate community

She said: “It has been very challenging due to the length of time we have had to live with the Covid pandemic - PPE, testing and communication challenges from the Government have put immense pressure on the organisation.

“But we have learnt to be resilient and innovative in how we deliver our services and support our staff.

“We have adapted our services and introduced new ones to help tackle the crisis head on, for example we have launched ‘Special Moments’ afternoon tea boxes that can be ordered and delivered, with £1 from every box sold donated to Resurrected Bites, a wonderful local charity who we have built a long lasting relationship with.

“We’ve also encouraged residents to spend more time outdoors and join our ‘Gardening Club’ for their mental wellbeing, something that has proved vital to so many of the clients that we support.”

Harrogate Neighbours Housing Association is a not-for-profit organisation, providing affordable quality care services for elderly people across the Harrogate community

Many older people become unable to prepare hot meals for themselves and this can have an adverse effect on their health, so their hot meal delivery service, Harrogate and Ripon Food Angels, ensures that older people have a fresh hot meal every day.

Their team of dedicated volunteers deliver over 100 homemade meals every day.

Sue added: “In 2020 we delivered Christmas dinners to the door of service users for the first time ever and it was greatly appreciated by our clients, some of whom do not see anyone else that day.

“This popular service is in high demand so if you would like to volunteer as one of our Food Angels, then we would love to hear from you.

“Alternatively, if you are interested in benefiting from our hot meal delivery service, then contact our friendly team for more information.”

There are hundreds of elderly people in and around Harrogate who feel lonely or isolated and with the help of volunteers, Harrogate Neighbours can continue to reduce this number.

As a charity they rely on the generosity of the local community and volunteers are a vital part of their team - without them, they would not be able to provide the level of service that they offer.

There are many ways volunteers can get involved including driving the mini bus, shopping trips, delivering hot meals, organising activities and helping out at events.

Sue added: “Volunteering can really make a difference to the lives of the elderly and it can also make a difference to your own life too.

“You get to do something valuable and give back to your community and you will also make new friends, have fun and meet some really wonderful people.”

Harrogate Neighbours are always happy to hear from local individuals and businesses who are able to support them in any way and now that some kind of normality has resumed, they are keen to hear about any fundraising ideas that anyone might have.

The easiest way to support the charity is to make a donation via their JustGiving page: www.justgiving.com/campaign/harrogateneighbours