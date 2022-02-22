Harrogate community groups set to receive vital funds thanks to the Co-op

Thanks to Co-op members, over £84m has been raised for over 25,000 causes since 2016, simply by choosing Co-op branded products and services.

Members are encouraged to pick a local cause to support each year in their community that are supporting access to food, mental wellbeing support or opportunities for young people, helping to build stronger, more resilient communities across the country.

Now, 51 local causes have been welcomed in Harrogate, including Yorkshire Yoga and Therapy Centre, Henshaws Society for Blind People and Scotton Scorchers Junior Football Club who are all set to receive a grant to help them deliver local projects in their community.

Local causes across the Harrogate district are set to share vital funds this year as the Co-op welcomes the latest causes to its Local Community Fund

Highlighting the importance of Co-op’s Local Community Fund, research from the Charity Commission Covid-19 survey shows that two thirds (62%) of charities anticipate a threat to their financial position in the next 12 months, with a third (34%) expecting to generate less revenue from fundraising and donations this year.

Rebecca Birkbeck, Director, Community and Membership at the Co-op, said: “We know that this year is going to be another incredibly challenging year for local causes and communities.

"With the cost of living rising dramatically already this year, charities are likely to bear the brunt of people being more conscious about their spending.

“At the Co-op we work hard to bring people together to ‘co-operate for a fairer world’.

"Our members focus their support on mental wellbeing, access to food and providing opportunities for young people, because we know all of these make a huge contribution to fairer, more resilient and happier communities.

"We are delighted to welcome a new round of causes to our Local Community Fund, providing much needed support for people in their local communities and making the world a fairer place.”

In November, it was announced that 54 local causes in Harrogate had received £179,535 from the Local Community Fund, taking the total since 2016 to £923,812.

Rebecca added: “The more members that select a local cause, the more funding they receive.

"Simply by shopping at Co-op and selecting a cause, you can make a real difference in your local community.”