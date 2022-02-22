Pavilions of Harrogate wins Yorkshire Wedding Venue of the Year
The Pavilions of Harrogate have been crowned Yorkshire Wedding Venue of the Year at the English Wedding Awards after beating off tough competition.
They were announced winners at the English Wedding Awards 2022 held at The Mercure Piccadilly Hotel in Manchester on Monday, February 21.
Heather Parry, Managing Director of Pavilions of Harrogate, said: “I am so proud of the team who are passionate about every event that we host here at the Pavilions of Harrogate and this award is a true testament to their dedication and hard work.
"Thank you also to the wonderful public who voted for us to be shortlisted, we can’t thank you enough.”
They were up against nine other venues in Yorkshire who were on the shortlist including, The Normans (York); Woodstock Weddings and Events (York); The Sun Pavilion (Harrogate); Holdsworth House (Halifax); Wood Hall Hotel and Spa (Wetherby); Wharfedale Grange (Leeds); The Manor Rooms (Brough); The Orangery (Setterington) and York Venues (York).
Creative Oceanic hosted the fifth English Wedding Awards 2022 to reward those within the wedding industry that make the special day one to remember, from the caterers providing delicious meals, decorators taking care of the wedding venues to the DJs and bands as well as hair and makeup artists.
A spokesperson for the English Wedding Awards 2022 said that they had more entries than ever before.
“These awards have become a staple event in England.
"We would like to thank the public for making the English Wedding Awards one of the most respected events in the wedding industry.
“The awards will seek to recognise everyone in this sector that have shown excellence, commitment and have the customer satisfaction as top priority in their business.
"Working in the wedding industry can be challenging at times and these professionals have managed to stand out from the rest, despite the difficulties.”