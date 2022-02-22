Harrogate Town AFC Ladies unveil Aon as main sponsor

The announcement further supports Aon’s commitment to making a positive social impact in its communities and aligns with its inclusive and diverse culture.

Aon’s Leeds Tingley and Harrogate offices will collaborate with Harrogate Town AFC Ladies, which is part of the HerGameToo campaign that aims to eradicate sexism in the football industry, on initiatives to promote women in sport, starting with an event to mark International Women’s Day on March 8.

James Fell, head of Aon’s Leeds Tingley and Harrogate offices, said: “When the opportunity arose to sponsor Harrogate Town AFC Ladies team, we jumped at the chance as it is important that women’s football receives the same investment as men’s football.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aon, a leading global professional services firm, has announced that it is investing in Harrogate Town AFC Ladies as the women’s team’s main sponsor

“Fostering an inclusive and diverse culture is part of Aon’s culture and helps drive the best outcomes for our colleagues, clients, firm and the communities in which we work.

"The sponsorship of Harrogate Town AFC Ladies team aligns with this commitment and we believe it will benefit both organisations as well as the local community.”

Sarah Barry, CEO of Harrogate Town AFC, said: “We are delighted with our partnership with Aon and their decision to extend their commitment to the club by becoming our Ladies Teams official sponsor.

"Aon’s values for inclusivity mutually align with our own and there has never been a more exciting time to be involved in women and girls’ football.

"It’s a privilege to be working with a forward-thinking organisation of Aon’s calibre, who epitomises the same values as ourselves, this will really help accelerate the growth in the Harrogate District and beyond”.

In November 2021, Aon announced that it had renewed its sponsorship with Harrogate Town AFC, enabling the club to deliver its education provision, player development centre and business strategy to develop the club globally, as well as support its new Football Academy, recruiting scholars on a two-year alternative educational provision with a football pathway.