Achieving more together for our community - Connecting Ripon

Christmas can be a time when people are at their most generous, but the many people supported by our Connecting Ripon Network charities continue to need our help all year round.

If you’ve made New Year Resolutions and want to keep motivated getting active, connecting with people or learning new skills, there is no better way than to volunteer with like-minded people.

Volunteering also offers an opportunity to understand the challenges people in our community face, to make a real difference in their lives and to support causes close to our hearts. You may feel more empathy, resilience and gratitude, and sometimes you may surprise yourself as to what you can achieve, stepping out of your comfort zone!

Volunteer Drivers are needed to provide transport to and from the HELP Friendship and Exercise Club on Thursday’s at St Wilfrid’s Community Centre from 12.30 – 2pm. You need access to a car and be able to provide transport for members who live in Ripon and the surrounding villages.

Gardening Volunteers making a difference.

Volunteers receive expenses for their mileage and are welcome to join in for exercise, refreshments or both! If you are interested please call Jen on 01423 813090 or email [email protected] for more details.

There are many meaningful ways you can get involved with the friendly team at Ripon Walled Garden: caring for the gardens; supporting activities such as rambling, swimming and shopping; supporting members and the staff team in the beautiful café and shop bringing work-based learning to life. There are also opportunities to help in the office, with fundraising events and with maintenance and DIY tasks on site.

Ripon YMCA are looking to boost membership of their Board of Trustees. Trustees can be from a variety of backgrounds, but skills and experience in any of the following are particularly welcomed: housing, voluntary sector, youth work, marketing, business, buildings, leadership, governance and strategic planning.

If you love your tech and being online, Ripon Library would love you to share your skills by being an IT Buddy, helping people with online applications, email account setup, or app installations.

Maybe you know somebody who would like to boost their CV and gain hands-on experience in marketing and communications? Ripon Together need help to manage their website and social media channels, creating engaging content that makes an impact, promoting exciting local events and contributing to Ripon’s community.

Find this role and many more ideas in our searchable HADCA Volunteering Directory at www.hadca.org.uk/volunteer

Kindness doesn’t always involve formal volunteering and can simply be extra phone calls to keep in contact with friends, neighbours and family which could mean a lot to them and is an opportunity to find out about any needs they may have.

Wanting to connect with others to achieve more in 2025? If you’re involved with a charity or community group why not join us? New members of the Connecting Ripon Network, supported by Ripon City Council, are always welcome. Find out more at www.hadca.org.uk/ConnectingRipon