North Yorkshire starling murmuration caught on camera - where to spot a murmuration in Yorkshire
Fantastic footage shows a stunning starling murmuration in North Yorkshire.
Tim Scott recorded the natural phenomena at Nicholsons Lagoon in Ripon during the afternoon of January 30.
When can I see a murmuration?
According to National Geographic, the biggest murmurations happen in winter, but it’s possible to spot smaller murmurations in autumn too.
How can I see a murmuration?
To spot a murmuration, you don’t need any special equipment, just head out in the early evening before the birds land and roost for the night.
Other areas in Yorkshire where starling murmurations have been spotted recently include RSPB Fairburn Ings Nature Reserve in West Yorkshire and Potteric Carr Nature Reserve in South Yorkshire.