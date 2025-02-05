North Yorkshire starling murmuration caught on camera - where to spot a murmuration in Yorkshire

By Jessica Martin
Published 5th Feb 2025, 10:31 BST
Updated 5th Feb 2025, 10:36 BST
Fantastic footage shows a flock of starlings weaving around the North Yorkshire sky - here’s the areas in Yorkshire where you may be able to spot a murmuration.

Fantastic footage shows a stunning starling murmuration in North Yorkshire.

Tim Scott recorded the natural phenomena at Nicholsons Lagoon in Ripon during the afternoon of January 30.

When can I see a murmuration?

According to National Geographic, the biggest murmurations happen in winter, but it’s possible to spot smaller murmurations in autumn too.

Incredible North Yorkshire starling murmuration caught on camera.placeholder image
Incredible North Yorkshire starling murmuration caught on camera. | Tim Scott

How can I see a murmuration?

To spot a murmuration, you don’t need any special equipment, just head out in the early evening before the birds land and roost for the night.

Other areas in Yorkshire where starling murmurations have been spotted recently include RSPB Fairburn Ings Nature Reserve in West Yorkshire and Potteric Carr Nature Reserve in South Yorkshire.

