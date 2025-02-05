Fantastic footage shows a flock of starlings weaving around the North Yorkshire sky - here’s the areas in Yorkshire where you may be able to spot a murmuration.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fantastic footage shows a stunning starling murmuration in North Yorkshire.

Tim Scott recorded the natural phenomena at Nicholsons Lagoon in Ripon during the afternoon of January 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When can I see a murmuration?

According to National Geographic, the biggest murmurations happen in winter, but it’s possible to spot smaller murmurations in autumn too.

Incredible North Yorkshire starling murmuration caught on camera. | Tim Scott

How can I see a murmuration?

To spot a murmuration, you don’t need any special equipment, just head out in the early evening before the birds land and roost for the night.

Other areas in Yorkshire where starling murmurations have been spotted recently include RSPB Fairburn Ings Nature Reserve in West Yorkshire and Potteric Carr Nature Reserve in South Yorkshire.