Latest: What is causing Harrogate traffic jams?

Fed-up Harrogate drivers' roadworks misery has hit a new height this week.

A patchwork quilt of lane closures, temporary lights and, occasionally, in the case of Kingsley Drive, complete road closures had led to delays and queues right across town since the start of the New Year, especially during peak hours.

But the pinch point is the Prince of Wales roundabout where £3 million pipeline work by Yorkshire Water is causing problems for motorists in all directions, including Leeds Road, York Place, West Park and Otley Road.

As each new phase of this major upgrade for Harrogate's water supplies takes place, the roadworks moves on to a new location.

Tha latest phase means that, on top of the original two-way traffic light system turning into three-way, a partial lane closure has now been introduced on two separate points in the space of 50 yards at York Place, as well as the complete closure of one exit from the Prince of Wales roundabout.

While the contractors for Yorkshire Water fence off the Stray opposite York Place ready for more pipeline work below the surface of the park land, bottlenecks have now developed which can take as much as 15 minutes to get through.

Because of the jams on York Place, there has been a knock-on effect on traffic coming from Station Parade and, even, Victoria Avenue - leading to additional jams there.

Added to the jams on Knaresborough Road caused partly by the closure of Kingsley Drive and a lane closure at the roundabout near the Harrogate Odeon and a nightmare year for motorists caused by a combination of work necessitated by housing developments and preparing for two world class cycling events coming to Harrogate this year shows no signs of improving any time soon.