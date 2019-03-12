New! Vandal attacks in Valley Gardens

There has been a new graffiti attack at Harrogate's popular Valley Gardens.

A wave of issues in recent years has taken place usually in the summer amid the beautifully-manicured gardens with vandalism, broken beer bottles and arson attacks.

Some readers have even claimed they have seen gang of youths either dealing or doing drugs.

There have several break-in attempts at the Tewit Well Cafe, though it has always bounced back.

A favourite location for vandalism is the Sun Pavilion and Colonnades.

Graffiti has been sprayed all over the walls in lurid green and black.

Last year saw complaints from local councillors about the perceived lack of action over the issues in the award-winning park.

The Friends of Valley Gardens have raised the problems in the past with Harrogate Borough Council, who own the park, and the police.

Both say they are always vigilant in protecting the Valley Gardens but some question whether there should be more CCTV cameras in the area.