Assault outside Harrogate McDonald's - Police appeal for information

An 18-year-old man has been assaulted outside Harrogate McDonald's, and North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information.

The incident happened at around 9pm on Saturday, March 9, outside the branch on Cambridge Road. Police said the man received facial injuries and was treated by paramedics before being taken to Harrogate District Hospital.

An 18 year-old man was arrested at the scene, and is assisting police with their enquiries.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident and is able to provide details."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Corrina Graham-Merrett You can also email corrina.graham-merrett@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190043237.