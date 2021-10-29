It's on! Harrogate to look 'fantastic' as Christmas Shop Window Competition 2021 is launched

Harrogate BID and The Rotary Club of Harrogate are launching this year’s Christmas Shop Window competition. Pictured are Harrogate BID Chair Sara Ferguson and Rotary Club of Harrogate member, Graham Saunders.

For the second year running, Harrogate BID (Business Improvement District) has partnered with The Rotary Club of Harrogate, to organise and judge the annual festive contest.

Aimed at promoting town centre shops and pushing the ‘shop local’ message in the run up to Christmas, the competition was one of the main features of the Channel 5 documentary, Harrogate: A Yorkshire Christmas.

Once again it is being limited to a maximum of 50 businesses within the BID Levy area. And, as in previous years, there are three categories: large retailer, medium retailer, and small retailer.

Before dressing their windows, participating businesses are asked to take into account the following criteria:

illumination: There is a historic link between the competition and the Christmas lights. How well is the window lit up?

Innovation: How new or different is the window display?

Spirit of Christmas: This is a ‘catch all’ category. How well does the display convey the ‘Spirit of Christmas’?

Competition organiser and Rotary Club of Harrogate member, Graham Saunders, said: “We are pleased that the competition is back to normal.

"We look forward to judging the shops and sharing in the awards ceremony.”

Harrogate BID Chair Sara Ferguson said: “We are delighted to again be partnering with The Rotary Club of Harrogate for this popular festive competition for town centre retailers.

“Last year, despite the restrictions that Covid placed on retailers, Harrogate town centre looked fantastic thanks to our Christmas lights and the efforts of not just shops, but hotels, bars, cafes, restaurants and businesses across the whole town. I suspect that this year, town will look even more festive”.

Shops taking part in the competition must have their windows completed by 8am on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

Shortlisting will take place on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

The main judging will take place on the afternoon of Thursday, Dece

mber 2, 2021, starting at 3.30pm.

Businesses are asked ensure their window illumination is on for judging for the period up to 8pm.

The awards will be presented at the December Harrogate BID Club, a networking event to which representatives of the Winners and Highly Commended shops are invited together with the Mayor, the judges and the press, where drinks and nibbles will be provided.

The overall winner will receive a special certificate and a bouquet of flowers.

Business who wish to participate should contact Bethany Allen, Harrogate BID Business and Marketing Executive, at [email protected]