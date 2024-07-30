Fire service called after BBQ causes tree fire in Ripon garden
Firefighters from Ripon and Leyburn were called to an incident near Harrogate Road, Ripon at 6pm on Tuesday evening.
Crew members responded to a tree on fire in the back garden of a domestic property.
The fire was caused accidentally by a BBQ placed directly below the tree which had spread and ignited.
Prior to crews arrival, the occupant had used a garden hose to extinguish the fire.
Crews dampened down the affected area using a hose reel jet and gave advice to the occupant.
