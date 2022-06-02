What Jubilee events are happening in Harrogate and where is Jubilee Square?

Harrogate town centre has been transformed into a Jubilee jamboree with two main arenas set up for families to enjoy the celebrations.

Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Celebrations get underway across Harrogate

The West Park Stray is set to be the epicentre of Harrogate’s Jubilee Celebrations as it is transformed into ‘Jubilee Square’.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crowds gather at 'Jubilee Square' in Harrogate for the start of the Platinum celebrations.

Situated across from The Yorkshire Hotel, big screens have been erected and there are a host of events planned for the coming days.

On the other side of town, the Valley Gardens has also been turned into a place for revelers as young and old enjoy the early June sunshine in the park with a picnic.

Here is what is planned at both the 'Jubilee Square' and Valley Gardens over the coming days.

JUBILEE SQUARE:

Crowds enjoy the Jubilee celebrations in Harrogate on Thursday.

Thursday, June 2

* 10am: On the Big Screen: Trooping of the Colour; Queen’s Birthday Parade and RAF Flypast

* 1pm: Live performance from Harrogate Spa Town Ukes

* 2pm: The Big School Sing

* 4pm - 7pm: Music - Freddie Cleary and Undercovered

Friday, June 3

* 11am: On the Big Screen: Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral

* 2pm: Jubilee Dog Show

* 4pm: Music - Ben & George

* 5pm: Mastermind Quiz

Saturday, June 4

* 11am: Wellbeing morning with White Rose College of Beauty

* 1pm: On the Big Screen: Royal Family go to Epsom Downs Derby and Harrogate Races

* 5pm: Mastermind Quiz

* 7pm: On the Big Screen: Platinum Party at the Palace

Sunday, June 5

* 12pm: The Big Jubilee Picnic with DJ Mark Green

* 3pm: On the Big Screen: Walt Disney’s Encanto

* 5pm: On the Big Screen: The Greatest Showman

For more information about what is happening across the weekend, visit https://bit.ly/38fEqEY

VALLEY GARDENS:

The Valley Gardens have a fun-filled four-day free event for everyone to enjoy and here is what is planned across the weekend:

Thursday, June 2

* 10am - 4pm: Face Painting

* 10am - 6pm: Fairground Rides, Climbing Wall and Character Meet and Greet opportunities

* 11am, 1pm and 3pm: Juggling Show on the Bandstand

* Noon - 1pm: Children’s Show/ Mini Disco on the Bandstand

Friday, June 3

* 10am: Official Opening

* 10am and 1pm: Pantasy Steel band (various locations)

* 11am - 12pm: Live Performance from Harrogate Operatic Players, Ripon Operatic Players, Phoenix Players and St Andrew’s Players - ‘songs from the shows’

Saturday, June 4

* 10am - 1pm: Pantasy Steel Band in the Bandstand

Sunday, June 5

* 11am - 12pm: Knot Another Choir live on the Bandstand

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10am till 6pm, there will be an Artisan Market, Fairground Rides, Climbing Wall and Character Meet and Greet, as well as Face Painting, Juggling Shows, Magic Shows and a Mini Disco throughout the day in various locations across the Gardens.