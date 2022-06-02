Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Celebrations get underway across Harrogate

Four days of free family fun has begun this morning which thanks to Destination Harrogate and Harrogate BID, has seen the West Park Stray transformed into a family-friendly fun-fest to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Taking place over the four days of the Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend, there will be live music, family films and live broadcast's of the main events taking place in London.

It's not just the West Park Stray that has been transformed, the Valley Gardens will also host a weekend full of fun with a mix of live open-air music, family entertainment and activities, demonstrations and fairground rides.

Penelope Forrest (aged five) and Simon Forrest amongst the picnics in the Jubilee Square on the West Park Stray

Looking for something to do? Here is everything that is planned throughout the rest of the day across Harrogate town centre:

Jubilee Square, The Stray

10am till 1pm - Trooping of the Colour/Birthday Parade/RAF Flypast on the big screen

The Granville family watching Trooping the Colour amongst the picnics in the Jubilee Square on West Park Stray

1pm till 2pm - A big welcome on stage from Your Harrogate, followed by local ukelele band, Harrogate Spa Town Ukes

2pm till 4pm - The Big School Sing

4pm till 5pm - Live Music: Freddie Cleary

5pm till 6pm - Live Music: Undercovered

6pm till 7pm - Live Music: Freddie Cleary

Jubilee in the Gardens, Valley Gardens

10am till 4pm - Face Painting

10am till 6pm - Fairground Rides, Climbing Wall and Character Meet and Greet

11am, 1pm and 3pm - Juggling Show on the Bandstand