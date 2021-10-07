New walking routes created around Harrogate

The delights of Harrogate have been included on a series of four new urban walks designed by local ramblers

The walks that have been devised are between four and five miles long, ideal for residents who would like a good half-day walk close to home.

A North Walk, West Walk, South Walk and East Walk all start and finish at Harrogate Bus Station, but they can be joined at any place that is convenient for those wanting to take a stroll around the area.

The walks take people along local paths and ginnels, quiet suburban roads, and through Harrogate’s green spaces, not just the Valley Gardens, Pine Wood and the Stray, but also the many attractive and small green spaces that can be found throughout the area.

Harrogate Group of the Ramblers spokesperson, Keith Wadd said: “The walks are created to provide easy and enjoyable walking routes in suburban Harrogate so that people can take healthy exercise close to where they live and at the same time, perhaps find out more about their town by visiting places that are off the beaten track.”

The routes also visit features of interest, some with informative plaques, good local viewpoints and also provide an illustration of how Harrogate has developed as a town.

Keith urges local councillors and politicians to back the initiative and help to encourage more people across Harrogate to get outdoors following the Covid lockdown.

He said: “Most people live in the suburbs, not the town centre.

“To encourage walking, the need is not big expensive, eye-catching projects, but well-maintained, safe, well lit suburban paths and plenty of safe crossings over busy roads.

“If politicians are sincere in their intention to encourage walking as a healthy activity for the population, they should give it high priority and not put it at the back of their list.”

For those who like a longer local walk, the Harrogate Urban Circle Walk combines sections of each of the new four walks into an attractive and varied 10 mile or 6 mile circuit.