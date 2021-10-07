Harrogate Bonfire set to return this November

The annual Harrogate Bonfire and Fireworks display, organised by Harrogate Round Table, is set to return to the Stray on Saturday, November 6

This year will be the 50th year that Harrogate Round Table have put on the event and they are hopeful that residents across Harrogate are keen to support the charity following the difficult last 18 months.

The Round Table is a voluntary, charitable organisation that raises much needed funds for local causes through hosting events. Generating over half a million pounds in the last 15 years, they have supported the local community through grants to individuals and organisations supporting the most vulnerable and those in need.

John Carter, one of the organisers of the event, said: “Last year the event could not go ahead because of the global pandemic but we are hoping to get formal approval from the council to proceed with this year’s event.”

This year, Round Table is raising funds for Friends of Harrogate Hospital, who are a group of volunteers that carry out fundraising for the benefit of patients at Harrogate Hospital and the District NHS Foundation Trust.

It costs approximately £9,000 to host the event due to significant expenses such as fireworks, ambulance costs and road closure costs.

John added: “We don’t charge people to come to the event but we do encourage people to make donations to help cover the cost of putting the event on and also raise money for this year’s chosen charity.

"We would like to ask those who are attending to bring along some cash to put into our collection buckets, as well as donating on our Go Fund Me page, with all donations gratefully received.”

The bonfire will take place on the Stray alongside Oatlands Drive, close to St Aidan’s School, kicking off at 6pm with the bonfire being lit at 6.30pm, followed by a fireworks display from 7pm.

There will be limited parking in the immediate vicinity so the surrounding area is likely to be highly congested on the evening.