Harrogate Farm Shop shortlisted for Rural award

Mackenzies Farm Shop, Café and Smokehouse owners Gabby and Paul Palmer

The business, based in Blubberhouses, will battle it out against fellow finalists from across Yorkshire in a bid to be named the best farm shop in the county.

Mackenzies Smokehouse, Farm Shop and Café has for over 20 years provided the surrounding area with high quality local produce from their very own smoked meats and pates to their famous Sunday roasts.

The Yorkshire Post Rural Awards celebrates the individuals, organisations and businesses who are the beating heart of the Yorkshire countryside.

Speaking after being shortlisted for the award, Mackenzies co-owner, Paul Palmer, said: "It feels great to have been shortlisted as a finalist.

"I'm extremely proud of the team, as well as our wonderful customers who have all played their part in helping us get to where we are today.

"Fingers crossed for tomorrow night."

The awards will held at Pavilions of Harrogate on Friday 8th October.