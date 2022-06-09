Harrogate praised for a special weekend full of celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Residents and visitors of all ages across the Harrogate district enjoyed a jam-packed four days full of fun and celebrations last weekend as we honoured the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Thanks to Destination Harrogate and Harrogate BID, the West Park Stray and Valley Gardens were transformed into a family-friendly fun-fest with a mix of live open-air music, family entertainment and activities, demonstrations and fairground rides.

Little Bird Artisan Markets hosted seven markets in five locations over the four-day Platinum Jubilee weekend of celebrations, including across three days in the Valley Gardens.

Harrogate has been praised by residents and visitors to the town for pulling out all the stops for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Jackie Crozier, Managing Director of Little Bird Artisan Markets was thrilled with how the weekend went, especially for their traders.

She said: “We are absolutely delighted with how the Jubilee celebrations have gone throughout the weekend.

“We have delivered seven events over four days including in Knaresborough, Richmond, Tadcaster, Easingwold and of course Harrogate for three days.

“I have lost count of the amount of traders who have said that they have had their best trading day ever.

“This weekend was just what the country needed and especially artisan traders.

“It was so wonderful to be part of so many events, working alongside local councils and seeing communities get together and celebrate.

“As we have our regular artisan market on the first Sunday of the month in the Valley Gardens, it was great to see so many of our regular customers returning.

“Thank you to everyone who visited our markets and shopped small throughout the weekend.”

Mama Doreen’s also had a successful weekend as they offered a special 1950s Inspired Jubilee Afternoon Tea, with live performers to entertain guests and make it an experience to remember.

Throughout the weekend, they were also offering an afternoon tea delivery service, where visitors to Jubilee Square could order online and have it delivered down to the Stray where all the exciting events were taking place.

Jessica Wyatt, owner of Mama Doreen’s Emporium, has praised Harrogate for putting on a great show.

She said: “Last weekend was absolutely wonderful.

“Seeing everyone enjoying themselves, getting involved, the community spirit and seeing the flags everywhere, it was brilliant.

“For Mama Doreen’s, I think the biggest highlight for me was looking through social media and seeing everyone enjoying their street parties or having a picnic and having our takeaway afternoon teas on the Stray.

“I am looking forward to gathering up all of the photographs and creating a portfolio so I can keep them as a memory because it really was a very special weekend.

“We’re a British tearoom and throughout the weekend everyone wanted an afternoon tea so it was wonderful.

“I think the hospitality industry may need a well deserved weekend to recover but everyone across Harrogate has worked so hard.

“Mama Doreen’s was fully booked all weekend and the shop was busy with people buying our cupcakes.

“We just really wanted to get involved in the celebrations and we put in a lot of hard work as we wanted to make the occasion special for people so that they could create long lasting memories.”

Thousands of residents and visitors took advantage of the weather over the weekend and headed into Harrogate to enjoy everything that the town had to offer.

Gordon and Anne Buckley, who were visiting Harrogate on Thursday from Huddersfield, said: “We’ve really enjoyed it today, it’s been really good.

“We’ve listened to the children singing and saw the fly-past from down in London on the big screen which was really good to see.

“We also particularly enjoyed the music that was performed by the ukelele band with music from our era.”

Mark and Norma Sinclair from Harrogate, along with their friends Dee and Colin Sturges, came well equipped for the celebrations at Jubilee Square on the West Park Stray, with plenty of Prosecco to go around everyone.

Mark said: “It’s been an amazing day - we have dressed up, Harrogate have put on a great show and it was lovely to see our Queen on the big screen and listen to the school singing.

“It has been a lovely environment to be part of and I have to say, Harrogate has surpassed itself, it has been absolutely amazing.”

Dee added: “It’s been amazing and it’s been so exciting to be part of the special celebrations in Harrogate - her Majesty the Queen is such a special lady.”

Schools across the Harrogate district also got involved with the celebrations.

Pupils, parents and staff at Belmont Grosvenor School in Harrogate joined together to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, with a Garden Party fit for royalty.

As well as showstopping bake-off competitions and crown-making contests, there was a corgi-themed crazy golf, bouncy castles, pony rides, stalls including hook-a-duck and live music.

Organised by the members of the Parent Teacher Association, the garden party was a great success.

Emma Shea, Acting Headteacher at the school, said: “Our Platinum Jubilee Garden Party was an event for the whole school to get involved with, from our youngest children in the nursery, to our oldest in Year 6.