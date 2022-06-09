Here are 21 pictures of visitors enjoying the much-loved Tractor Fest at Newby Hall in Ripon last weekend

The country's largest tractor festival took place over the Bank Holiday Jubilee weekend in celebration of the Queen’s 70th anniversary as monarch.

Held from Friday to Sunday, Tractor Fest attracted thousands of visitors who were treated to an extravaganza of vintage tractors displayed across the grounds of Newby Hall.

The festival also showcased vintage cars, lorries, stationary engines, commercial vehicles and motorcycles from across the United Kingdom and abroad.

To the delight of the crowds, the event was made extra special by the Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) flying a Hawker Hurricane over the show.

Kevin Watson, Yorkshire Vintage Association Chairman, said: “We are delighted with the turnout and support for this year’s Tractor Fest which was all the more special for being held over three days of the Jubilee weekend.

“Visitor numbers and the range of exhibitors made it our best ever Tractor Fest and we’re so pleased to have brought it back after a two-year break with the continued support of our sponsors who cannot be thanked enough.”

Other highlights of the show were displays of 70-year-old Jubilee and Coronation vintage tractors including a gold tractor and more than 100 pre-1922 tractors.

Also on display were eight Victorian engines and 100-year-old stationary engines.

1. Tractor Fest 2022 One man and his dog on a tractor on display in the main ring at the show Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

2. Tractor Fest 2022 A vintage tractor on parade in the main ring at the show Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

3. Tractor Fest 2022 Sean Kenny getting to grips with his 1907 17HP Blackstone Hotbulb engine Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

4. Tractor Fest 2022 Thomas Collard (aged three) sat on a John Deere Lawnmower Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales