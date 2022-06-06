Three Queen's spotted enjoying a bottle of Prosecco in Jubilee Square on the West Park Stray

Here are nine of the best photographs from this weekend's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Harrogate

Thousands of residents and visitors to Harrogate have this weekend enjoyed four days of celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

By Lucy Chappell
Monday, 6th June 2022, 11:20 am
Updated Monday, 6th June 2022, 2:51 pm

Here are just some of the best photographs from the celebrations, thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks who was out and about at Jubilee Square on the West Park Stray and the Valley Gardens throughout the weekend...

Did you celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this weekend?

Send in your photographs to [email protected]

1. Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations 2022

Amelia Kirkman (aged four months) enjoying the party in the Jubilee Square

Photo: Gerard Binks

2. Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations 2022

Sisters Angela Richardson and Val Simpson in their party hats at Jubilee Square

Photo: Gerard Binks

3. Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations 2022

Penelope Forrest (aged five) and Simon Forrest enjoying a picnic on the West Park Stray

Photo: Gerard Binks

4. Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations 2022

Gemma Kell and her daughter Elsie Kell-Summers (aged three) watch Trooping the Colour amongst the picnics

Photo: Gerard Binks

