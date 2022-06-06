Here are nine of the best photographs from this weekend's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Harrogate

Here are just some of the best photographs from the celebrations, thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks who was out and about at Jubilee Square on the West Park Stray and the Valley Gardens throughout the weekend...
Did you celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this weekend?
1.
Amelia Kirkman (aged four months) enjoying the party in the Jubilee Square
2.
Sisters Angela Richardson and Val Simpson in their party hats at Jubilee Square
3.
Penelope Forrest (aged five) and Simon Forrest enjoying a picnic on the West Park Stray
4.
Gemma Kell and her daughter Elsie Kell-Summers (aged three) watch Trooping the Colour amongst the picnics
